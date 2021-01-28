Every year, members of the Edenton/Chowan Retired School Personnel bring food items to be donated to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry. During the season of giving, the Community Participation Committee members — Jeanette Stallings, Roxie Satterfield and Patricia White — delivered canned goods and other nonperishable food items to the food pantry. In addition to the food, Edenton/Chowan Retired School Personnel also made a monetary donation.
The group is part of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel.
Part of its mission is to enhance retirement and health care benefits while serving the community and its educational needs. The group gives out scholarships each year for a students who plans to go into the education field. They also fund snacks for the Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle-Edenton unit once a month. In addition, RSP members are encouraged to volunteer in the community.