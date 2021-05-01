After 37 years, as clergy at Vidant Chowan Hospital, Rev. Thomas Biggs is saying “Amen” to his time at the facility. Biggs, 91, announced his retirement in April, stating, “It was time to start spending more time with family.”
While he will still be ministering to his congregation at Cape Colony Church of Christ, Biggs will spend his extra time traveling with his wife, Barbara.
Kelly Cross, Manager of Volunteer Services, stated, “Rev. Biggs will be deeply missed. Not only did he minister to our patients, but he was a pillar of strength for our team members during times of trouble. He would pray with staff during difficult times and also during trying times in their personal life.” During the pandemic, when the hospital was shut down to volunteers, Rev. Biggs called every patient, each day, to check on them. He prayed with them, via phone, and was source of comfort during this complicated time.
President, Brian Harvill, said, “We thank Rev. Biggs for all he has done at Vidant Chowan. His dedication has been extraordinary and he has touched thousands of hearts and lives. He will be greatly missed.”
Rev. Biggs began his chaplain ministry in 1984 as a volunteer chaplain. He eventually became lead chaplain and began working part time at the hospital. Rev. Biggs has seen traumas, COVID-19, and many other life threatening scenarios. But, he will mostly be remembered for his guidance with families during life-death conversations. Rev. Biggs was always included with families and physicians as they made hard decisions about their loved ones.
A celebration of Rev. Biggs’ service to the hospital will be on Monday, May 3, for hospital employees.