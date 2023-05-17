Annie Jr. review

Brea Navarro, who plays Annie, and Quayveon Richardson, who plays Oliver Warbucks, perform the song, “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” during John A. Holmes High School’s presentation of the play, “Annie Jr.” last weekend.

 Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — I’ve always loved going to see a play. There’s something about the excitement of watching actors go out there in front of a live audience and and give it their all. In the theater, unlike movies, there is just one take and one shot to get it right.

We all go to plays for different reasons. We go to Broadway for the perfection. We sit back and let it all wash over us, enjoying the finest actors in the world as they work with the best directors, set designers and technicians. What we get has an undeniable wow factor, but we miss something when everything is perfection.