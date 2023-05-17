...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Brea Navarro, who plays Annie, and Quayveon Richardson, who plays Oliver Warbucks, perform the song, “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” during John A. Holmes High School’s presentation of the play, “Annie Jr.” last weekend.
EDENTON — I’ve always loved going to see a play. There’s something about the excitement of watching actors go out there in front of a live audience and and give it their all. In the theater, unlike movies, there is just one take and one shot to get it right.
We all go to plays for different reasons. We go to Broadway for the perfection. We sit back and let it all wash over us, enjoying the finest actors in the world as they work with the best directors, set designers and technicians. What we get has an undeniable wow factor, but we miss something when everything is perfection.
If you missed John A. Holmes High School’s musical, “Annie, Jr.,” you missed a real treat. Annie was the last chance to see a production in the Holmes High auditorium. The school will be demolished in August after three-quarters of a century and all those years of students, textbooks, and drama classes.
The school’s theater was showing its age. Some of the seats were out of commission and the curtains showed more than a little wear, but you would have seen something special. The kids gave this production of “Annie Jr.” their all, and if you paid attention, there were lessons to be learned. That’s why schools have drama departments for kids who will probably never become professional actors.
We saw “Annie, Jr.” on opening night. The show is called “Annie Jr.” because it’s a 1½-hour version of the three-hour musical treasure. The action went by fast and the dialogue was stripped down, but the students got to sing the Broadway show’s most recognizable songs.
Bess Navarro played a vivacious little Annie with a strong voice and fine dancing. Qayveon Richardson played an elegant Oliver Warbucks, Mark Claussen played the evil Miss Hannigan, Ariyana Shipley played Grace Farrell, and Matthew Dewees played the shifty Rooster Hannigan. But the audience got a surprise from the character with just one line. Skhi Benton played Sandy, the dog.
Annie: ”The sun will come out.”
Sandy: ”Too. Maw. Woh!”
It drew one of the biggest applause lines of the night.
And then we all got to see what real actors are made of.
Just as one of the biggest numbers of the night, “I Don’t Need Anything But You!” was cued to begin, the recorded music gave out. There was that moment of awkward silence as Annie and Daddy Warbucks exchanged a look. Then they went straight into the song-and-dance routine a cappella.
Together at last!
Together forever!
We’re tying a knot.
Nobody can sever!
I don’t need sunshine now,
To turn my skies to blue —
I don’t need anything but you!”
The added stress of the moment seemed to bring out the best in both of the actors. It was the biggest number of the night and brought the house down, proving drama class is about more than just acting.