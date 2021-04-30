Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast North Carolina. * TIMING...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up of 30 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to near 80. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&