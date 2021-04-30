At their April meeting, the members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR were introduced to some Revolutionary War ancestors though presentations by six chapter members.
Dorothy Bangert, who originally was a member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter but has transferred to the Princess Anne County Chapter in Virginia Beach, VA, introduced us to James Wood (1741-1821). Her Revolutionary War ancestor, who was born and died in Tyrrell County, performed patriotic service as the proprietor of the Hertford Tavern. He was also the largest landowner in Hertford at the time; his four lots were valued at 300 pounds. Wood was a captain of the Perquimans County militia.
Patrick Murphy (1720-1785) was introduced by chapter member Nicole Dalton, who lives in Hertford. Sailing from his native Scotland in 1774, Murphy and his large family landed in Wilmington, NC. His background was in farming, and he established a new farm in what is now the southern end of Sampson County, NC. During the Revolutionary War, Murphy served in Bradley’s Company, 10th Regiment from 1779 until 1783; he received a land grant of 1,000 acres for his service.
Anne Lankford, who also lives in Hertford, introduced us to her fourth great-grandfather, Nathaniel Macon (1757-1837) who was a native North Carolinian who, while serving in 1781 as a private, he was notified that he had been elected to the NC Senate and to which he was reelected until 1786. Macon served for a time in the House of Commons and became a lifelong friend of Thomas Jefferson. He was elected to the Federal House of Representatives from 1791 to 1815 during which time he served as candidate for Speaker (1799-1809), Speaker (1801-1807) and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee (1809-1810). In 1824, he was widely discussed for the vice presidency and in 1828 he was wooed unsuccessfully as a running mate by John Quincy Adams.
Major Joseph Graham (1759-1836) is the Revolutionary War ancestor and third great-grandfather of Edentonian Anne Graham Rowe. Graham, a soldier, politician, and iron entrepreneur, was born in Pennsylvania. After his father died in 1763, his mother moved the family to Charlotte, NC. During the Revolution, Graham rose from private to major between the ages of 18 to 21, serving in the Battle of Sugar Creek, and in Fayetteville on the Cape Fear River. He represented Mecklenburg County to ratify the US Constitution, and also represented Charlotte as Senator in the State Legislature from 1788 to 1793. After the Revolution, he owned farmland and ran Vesuvius Furnace, an iron furnace which produced cannons, bullets and cannonballs for the American Revolution and the War of 1812.
Renee Shelfer is a member in the Birmingham Territory Chapter in Alabama, but is an associate member of Edenton Tea Party Chapter. She “brought to life” two of her Revolutionary War ancestors. Her first ancestor, John Skinner (1760-1891), her fifth great-grandfather, was born in Perquimans County. His first year of public service saw him nominated, but not seated, as a delegate to Continental Congress. In 1788 and 1789, he served on the Council of State under Governor Samuel Johnston and represented Perquimans in conventions called to consider ratification of the US Constitution. In 1790, Skinner was confirmed as President George Washington’s selection of him as the first federal marshal for NC. In 1794 and 1797 he was returned to the General Assembly. His homes in the area were Ashland in the Harvey's Neck section in Perquimans and Montpelier in Chowan County, where he also owned a fishery.
Renee Shelfer’s second Revolutionary War ancestor, Mary Haughton Creecy (pre-1727-post-1790) was a signer, along with 50 other women (including Penelope Barker) of the Edenton Tea Party Resolve of October 25, 1774. When Mary’s second husband, Levi Creecy died, she was left with hundreds of acres of farm land and a fishery. Mary Creecy was recognized as a DAR Patriot on March 14, 2018, because of her patriotic service of donating 250 pounds of beef to the war effort, not for signing the Edenton Tea Party Resolve.
Even thought Holly Scarborough lives in Virginia, she joined the Edenton Tea Party Chapter in 2017 because of her Patriot Brigadier General Edward Vail (1717-1777), who was born in Chowan County. Vail played a significant role in military and political arenas: he raised troops to defend VA in the French and Indian War; represented Chowan County in the Assembly from 1754 to 1762 and again from 1770 to 1773; in 1768 he served on the NC Committee of Correspondence to Great Britain and in 1771 helped Royal Governor William Tryon put down a rebellion. Edward Vail married Susannah Salter who participated in the Edenton Tea Party Resolve on October 25, 1774. In recent years, a highway marker was erected in his honor at the juncture of NC 32 and Soundside Road. This marker reads “Colonial Statesman and Brigadier General of Edenton District Militia. Member, NC of Correspondence and 1773-1774. Lived 2 miles southwest.”
The chapter thanks these members for their research and presentation of these seven Revolutionary War patriot ancestors. It is one thing to do the research and put the names on paper, and quite another to be introduced to, learn about, and come to know the history of these quite remarkable people.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1 million members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts close to 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For information, go to https://www.dar.org/.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com for information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR .