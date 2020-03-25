From our good friend Rhonda Bass of Rocky Hock Baptist Red Cross coordinator:
Rocky Hock Baptist Church collected 42 units of blood Tuesday, March 17, for the American Red Cross.
Each unit of blood can save up to three lives. We had concern going forward with the drive because of the coronavirus pandemic. But I’m glad we did, because we had tremendous support from our church, community, and surrounding counties. We took extra precautions, such as temperature checks of everyone prior to entering, hand sanitizing, and extra spacing for social distancing. Red Cross staff wore gloves the entire time, changing between donors and extra sanitizing of beds.
The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as blood drives across the country have been canceled as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic grows.
“Right now, the Red Cross is distributing blood donations faster than they are coming in,” said Paul Sullivan, senior Vice president of the American Red Cross. As of March 17, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives in the U.S. have been cancelled, resulting in approximately 86,000 few blood donations.
According to the Charlotte Observer, as of March 17, 49 drives were cancelled in eastern North Carolina. Those drives were expected to generate 1,800 donations.
I’m especially proud of our church for proceeding with the blood drive. I think people just wanted to do something positive during this time. Thank you to all our donors and especially our volunteers who took the time out of their day to make this drive successful.