INGREDIENTS
- 10 large tomatoes
- 1 cup diced red onion, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 4 jalapenos, and/or 1-2 habanero peppers, stemmed and seeded
- 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
- Juice of 1 fresh lime
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Core the tomatoes, and slice the jalapenos in half the long way and place on baking sheet skin side up. Roast until the skins become charred. Let cool and then blend or chop in a food processor, optionally with a habanero if you want more heat.
- Mix in the onion, vinegar, salt, lime juice and cilantro, adding a half teaspoon of salt per cup of salsa. Season to taste. If refrigerated in an airtight container, this salsa should last 10-12 days.