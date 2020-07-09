Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
1 red onion, large diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into small pieces
1 cup zucchini, large diced
1 cup summer squash, large diced
1 pepper, large diced
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 cups Farro
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Lemon Vinaigrette
1 cup crumbled feta
½ cup pistachio meats or sliced almonds
Arugula
PREPARATION
For the vegetables, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine any combination of vegetables on a foil-lined sheet pan. Season and toss with olive oil and garlic. Roast for 10-15 minutes. Set aside.
While the vegetables roast, cook the farro as package directs until al dente.
Prepare the dressing and set aside.
Toss the warm farro with a third of the dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle the roasted vegetables with some of the dressing and toss in to the farro. Add the feta and nuts and season to taste, sprinkle with parsley. Serve on a bed of arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS
4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon oregano
1 clove minced garlic
8 tablespoons lemon juice
8 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
1 cup olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
PREPARATION
Whisk all but oil, and slowly drizzle in and whisk oil to emulsify.