Returning for its second year on May 13-14 to Edenton is the Albemarle Rock Fish Festival – a celebration of music, good food and bringing awareness to local marine health.
Expanding from three bands last year to six bands this year, the musical lineup includes Late Notice (from Raleigh), 5 Star (from Elizabeth City), Feuston Brothers & Co. (from Edenton), Old Fish Hatchery Records (from Edenton), Kosmos (from Edenton) and Jump Mountain (from Raleigh).
The festivities will take place at the same location as last year: Edenton Marina on West Queen Street.
Friday’s event will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday’s from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Hosted by local organization Clear Living Waters, organizer Julien Mordecai said that the event looks to be both rooted in the community while also looking to educate folks on both the health of local rockfish populations, as well as the pollution in Albemarle Sound.
Mordecai said that fish populations have dwindled in recent decades in both the Chowan River and Albemarle Sound. This is partly due to overfishing in the area as well as poor recruitment of juvenile fish, low abundance of large females and water flow problems.
Fertilized fish eggs must “float” downriver as they mature into small fry. Flooding events in recent years have disrupted this process.
One of the main goals of Clear Living Waters is to raise enough money from the Rock Fish Festival to promote a new local position called an Albemarle Sound Riverkeeper. The keeper would promote and enhance the health of the sound and local tributaries.
“There was a painting done by John White when he first explored the area and it showed a crystal clear Albemarle Sound,” Mordecai said. “It’s been polluted since, but we want to restore it back to how it used to look for thousands of years before Europeans arrived.”
Prior to the inaugural festival last year, Mordecai’s friend, Sherwood Jones, had noticed that a rockfish festival was being held in Weldon – up the Roanoke River in Halifax County – but nothing of the sorts could be found in Edenton.
So, Jones and Mordecai got to work. They reached out to numerous local environmental groups to try and get them on board. The process has been slow to get folks’ attention, but progress is being made.
“We also talked with Sen. [Bob] Steinburg about getting funds from the state and we would donate our funds to start a system for this riverkeeper job,” Mordecai said.
Organizers hope the festival’s increased prominence will bring further awareness to the issue of both Albemarle Sound’s pollution and the decline of rockfish populations.
“We need to start reaching out to people, especially shoreline residents,” Mordecai said. “We need to create barrier properties between farms and waterways and change the way properties are bulkheaded so less pollution finds its way into our waterways.”
Going forward at future festivals, Mordecai said he hopes to have a small booth with educational resources related to waterway health and aquatic life.
“We want to grow into the educational aspect,” he said. “Hopefully we will start with close to $10,000 after everything is done with the festival and use that to start funding the seed of what could be a riverkeeper.”
