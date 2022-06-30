Two decades ago, the Rocky Hock Lions Club became the first new club established in 20 years.
On Saturday, June 18, the club and their visitors gathered to celebrate their anniversary, remember the past and look forward to the future of a club chartered to serve the Chowan County community.
After a welcome from Rocky Hock Lions Club (RHLC) President Kecia Phelps, Lions International Director Gwen White introduced special guests for the evening, including incoming District Governor Allen Swaim of the Henderson Lions Club, Past District Governor Rhett White and Lacy Presnell Jr., who has been a Lion in North Carolina for 72 years.
White praised the club for their hard work and their dedication to the Lions Club.
“We are glad to have the dignitaries here, but you are the ones we are here to recognize,” she said. “None of this is possible without the hard work of the Rocky Hock Lions Club. We are here to support you. Thank you for your dedication.”
Also recognized at the gathering was Frances Jordan, who received an award for being a 100 percent Secretary for the District and was named N.C. Lions Ambassador.
In a ceremony back in 2002, the Chowan Herald reported 55 members received their Lion’s pins and the club was officially chartered. Three of those charter members remain after two decades.
The club was a project of Past District Governor Earl Johns, who saw a need for an organization to serve the people of Rocky Hock.
“Rocky Hock is 10 miles from Edenton, and a community within itself,” Ricky Nixon, who served as the first President of the group, said. “We have people, families, in this community who are in need and we want to serve them.”
In addition to Nixon, other Lions Club presidents over the years have included Sherri Volk, Bill Smith, Frances Jordan, Laura Spruill, Lloyd Evans, George Knox, Bud Miller, Frank Mizak, Guy Simmons, Pat Smith and Kecia Phelps.
History of the RHLC indicates the group met at Nixon’s Family Restaurant – where the club was officially organized – from its conception until the facility closed in December of 2013.
From there, Nothin’ Fancy Cafe became the home from January 2014 until it closed in July 2019 due to problems related to COVID-19 and never reopened.
Months later, the club went into the building to get their things out and found the American Flag and a few other things were missing. Unfortunately, they were never located.
On June 18, the American Flag was replaced by Woodmen of the World and their representatives, Eleanor Hollowell and Joyce Leary. They presented the flag to LC President Kecia Phelps, who in turn gave them a Certificate of Appreciation.
The club members then stood and recited the Pledge of the Allegiance to flag.
In addition, Sammy Morris provided music for the gathering.
Rocky Hock Lions Club Past President Guy Simmons provided a history of the organization, and spoke about the important way members have stepped up to help many in their community.
“When this club was founded, it was the first new club in 20 years,” he said. “The Rocky Hock Lions Club has set the standard for Lions Club in the 21st Century, a club where everyone is welcome.”
He went on to say it not only set the standard for Lions Clubs, but was an example of how to accept everyone and work together.
Those works harkened back to the first moment of organization and the words of then-President Ricky Nixon.
“It is with a great deal of pride that I stand here tonight as part of the Rocky Hock Lions Club,” he said that night two decades ago. “We feel that we can make a difference in the community, the county and the state. This club represents what Rocky Hock is about, a close knit community who believes in the Lions motto ‘We Serve’.”
That’s exactly what the Rocky Hock Lions Club has done for 20 years, and plan to continue into the next two decades.
