On Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, the Rocky Hock Lions Club held its annual Brighter Visions Fundraiser after a year of staying home.
The fundraiser is held each year in front of Roses Department Store and Food Lion in Edenton. It was wonderful to be outside in the fresh air with lots of sunshine, with masks on and using extreme caution.
All of the friends and neighbors who were out shopping were excited to see the Lions again and stopped by to talk and visit, at a distance. They were very generous with their donations since they realize what the Lions do to help the Blind and Visually Impaired. The Lions Motto is “WE SERVE”.
The Brighter Visions Fundraiser (formally White Cane) is to raise money for the Blind and the Visually Impaired. The campaign was called White Cane for years, but the Lions did more than just purchase White Canes. Therefore, the name was changed to Brighter Visions Campaign several years ago.
With the money raised across North Carolina, over 13,000 individuals are served annually through NC Lions, Inc.’s 12 Brighter Visions Programs and Services throughout all 100 NC counties.
Some of these services and programs are to Support and provide Mobility Canes, Matching Grants for purchasing Glasses, Exams, and Eye Surgeries, Educational Grants for sighted children of any blind or visually impaired person in North Carolina, to provide support to NC Lions VIP Fishing Tournament and Camp Dogwood (camp for the Blind & Visually Impaired) and Deaf Blind Retreat at Camp Dogwood, Low Visions Aids, to provide Free Vision and Hearing Screening by the Mobile Screening Unit, Clinical Eye Research, and Lions Eye Health Program Education.
Thanks to all who donated to this worthy cause by helping others less fortunate and in need of these services and programs.
Special thanks go to Glory Martin, manager of Roses Department Store and Michelle Kupka, manager of Food Lion in allowing the Rocky Hock Lions Club to take donations for Brighter Visions in front of their stores. These are two great community partners.