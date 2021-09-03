Recently the Rocky Hock Lions hosted its Annual End of the Year Awards Ceremony.
Even though the year 2020-2021 was a trying and difficult year, the Rocky Hock Lions were able to have some success. President Kecia Phelps presented the Annual End-of-Year Review.
No events or fundraisers were able to be held, except for the Brighter Visions Campaign fundraiser held at Roses and Food Lion in April. Even though the Fundraiser was smaller than normal and did not meet the District Governor’s Goal for Brighter Visons, the donations were enough to win Bronze.
With the Brighter Visions Donations in North Carolina, more than 13,000 blind and visually impaired individuals are served annually through NCLI’s 12 Brighter Visions Programs and services throughout all 100 North Carolina counties.
The money raised from the Camp Dogwood ticket raffle exceeded the District Governor’s Goal of three books per member with the Rocky Hock Lions Club selling 3.18 books per member.
The proceeds from the sale of these tickets will be used to support Camp Dogwood which is a camp for the blind and visually impaired on Lake Norman. Over 800 campers during the summer months enjoy weekly overnight stays with numerous recreational and entertaining activities.
The many recreational activities experiences include boating, tubing, swimming, fishing, art classes, crafts seminars, exercise classes, shopping trips, bowling trips, on-site miniature golf, bingo games, dances, educational seminars and much more.
President Phelps stated that the board of directors has voted to have the same officers and board members remain in office for the Year 2021-2022, with a few changes.
Since meetings, events, and fundraisers had to be cancelled in 2020-2021, each officer and board member will get a chance for a do over.
After a great buffet dinner at 309 Bistro, several awards were presented. Ten members were presented with a Brighter Visions Pin for their work during the Brighter Visions Campaign fundraiser in April.
President Phelps presented Lion Laura Layton with the “Lion of the Year” plaque and pin for 2020-2021. Lion Layton is a Charter Member of the Rocky Hock Lions Club and has served as President for three terms. Layton is currently serving as 1st Vice President of the Club.
At the District Awards Ceremony, District Governor Allen Swaim presented Secretary Frances Jordan with a 100 percent Club Secretary Award.
Lion Jordan has been the Secretary of the Rocky Hock Lions Club for 10 years. Lion Jordan is also a Charter Member and has served as President for two terms.