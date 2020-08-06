Past District Governor Rhett White battled a terrible raging rain storm to come to Edenton from Columbia on July 23, 2020, to attend the 19th Annual Officer Installation & Awards Dinner of the Rocky Hock Lions Club.
After a delicious Seafood Buffet Dinner, PDG White installed the Officers and Directors of the Rocky Hock Lions Club for 2020-2021. The new officers are: Lion Kecia Phelps (President), Lion Laura Layton (1st VP), Lion Wanda Wilson (2nd VP), Lion Sharon Savage (3rd VP), Lion Frances Jordan (Secretary), Lion Sharon Savage (Assistant Secretary), Lion Ron Ben-Dov (Treasurer), Lion Laura Layton (Assistant Treasurer), Lion Teresa Ben-Dov (Tail Twister & 50/50), Lion Charlie Wilson (Lion Tamer), Lion Ron Ben-Dov and Lion Wanda Wilson (1st year Directors), Lion Karen Dammeyer and Lion Anne Knox (2nd year Directors), Lion Teresa Ben-Dov and Lion Charlie Wilson ( 3rd year Directors), and Lion Guy Simmons (Immediate Past President).
After the Installation, PDG White spoke to the Rocky Hock Lions Club about what has been happening this year with Coronavirus 19 and how life as it was know has come to a standstill. Since Lions Clubs across the District and NC have not been able to meet since February, all fundraisers, events, and activities had to be cancelled. Only a few of the Lions Clubs in NC have been able to hold meetings. For over 100 years, the Lions have remained resilient during other great hardships and challenges. The future is uncertain, but the Lions will return to some normalcy after this great challenge also.
President Kecia Phelps presented PDG White a Certification of Appreciation from the Rocky Hock Lions Club for his service, along with 2 Rocky Hock cantaloupes.