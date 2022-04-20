...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. Locally, some rural areas may briefly drop to 31 to
32 degrees around sunrise.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Steve Evans and Kaitlyn Wooten at a previous Rocky Hock Opry show.
The Rocky Hock Opry is coming around again for two nights of music and fun on April 22-23 at John A. Holmes High School.
Over the course of three shows – 7 p.m. on April 22 and both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 23 – Flatbilly Bob and the entire Opry Band will be performing live for the entertainment of the community.
Tickets cost $10, the same as always. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.
The theme this year is “Legends in Concert.” A returning theme from the past, organizer and performer Steve Evans said it was in demand once again.
“We did a ‘Legends’ show about three or four years ago,” Evans said. “We have had lots of requests to do another one and we absolutely had a ball doing it so we decided to do another one this year.”
“Legends in Concert” will honor legendary performers such as Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Sonny and Cher, Wynonna Judd, Brooks and Dunn and The Statler Brothers.
Evans said that in addition to some fine country music, one should also expect a myriad of laughs.
“Like always, ole’ Flatbilly Bob is expected to show up with his comedy and you never know what he will come out on stage with or on,” Evans said.
The Opry is currently in its 19th iteration, running for nearly two decades. While Evans said they had to “push the pause button” because of COVID-19, they are glad to be back at it once again.
“We are very blessed to have a group of musicians from Virginia Beach to Raleigh, with most of us being local, who don’t mind donating their time and talents for such a great cause,” Evans said. “The price of admission is the same as it was when we started in 2003, it’s only 10 dollars. If you don’t pat your foot or crack a smile, I will personally give you your 10 bucks back!”