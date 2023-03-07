...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger Tuesday Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon, with
north to northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative
humidity values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast
North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels,
will lead to an increased fire danger risk Tuesday afternoon and
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Attendees watch a screening of a new Rosenwald Schools documentary -- "Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity" at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library recently played host to a documentary with local ties.
“Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina,” aired late last month during a special program co-hosted by the library and the Edenton Historical Commission.
“[We] had such a great turnout that we had to set out more chairs,” said Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, Director of History and Communications.
Tom Lassiter and Jere Snyder of Longleaf Productions brought the documentary to Edenton and it included many images of Chowan County’s own Rosenwald Schools, which were featured in a Chowan Herald report last month.
“Mr. Lassiter and Mr. Snyder have been working on this project for over 10 years, and will continue to make documentaries about the Rosenwald Schools in other southern states,” Tobias-Jacavone said.
During a question and answer session, the filmmakers answered questions about their creative process and also told attendees about their visit to the St. John’s Rosenwald School out in Chowan County, which has been preserved over the years.
“The Rosenwald Schools were the greatest intervention in education that you’ve never heard of,” Snyder said.
Included in the film was an interview with a local resident, the late Virginia Jones. Jones taught for 31 years, including during the 1950s at South Mills’ McBride Colored School, one of the schools built with funding support from the philanthropic efforts of Julius Rosenwald.
“[It was] the first of the hundreds of former schools that [Lassiter and Snyder] have visited to still have some of the original pot-bellied coal stoves,” Tobias-Jacavone added.
The Chowan Herald previously reported that the St. John’s Rosenwald School had appeared to be gone from its original location, but has since learned that it is now part of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church on Indian Trail Road.
The pastor of that church, the Rev. Johnny Jones, spoke during another screening of the film in Elizabeth City last month.
Jones said that St. John’s School has been preserved as a community center. He added that the people at St. John’s are telling the school’s story by maintaining furnishings and a chalkboard from when the school once existed.
The documentary was made possible through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, North Carolina Humanities, and Truist Bank. It aired on PBS at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.