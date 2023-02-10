Walk far enough into Edenton’s Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and one is sure to see a longtime display highlighting Chowan County’s historic Rosenwald Schools.
But what exactly were the Rosenwald Schools? To put it simply, the schools were built between 1912 and 1932 by African American communities that received technical and financial assistance from Julius Rosenwald (mostly via the Rosenwald Fund), whose contribution in turn leveraged support from local school boards.
These schools constitute the most numerous and easily recognizable type of school built by African American communities during the segregation era.
In the 1910s, Rosenwald, Chicago-based President of Sears, Roebuck and Co. and philanthropist, became aware of the poor state of education among African Americans in the rural South.
His response? To establish a fund that provided architectural plans and matching grants that helped build more than 5,300 schools from Maryland to Texas until 1932.
North Carolina’s African American communities helped to build around 813 of these projects, more than any other state.
At least six of them were located in Chowan County: Edenton High School, Greenhall, Hudson Grove, St. John’s, Warren Grove and White Oak Consolidated. It is possible that more existed, but were not around for long.
Warren Grove is the most notable of the group, being the first Rosenwald School to exist in the United States. A historic marker dedicated to the schools is located around 232 Virginia Road, across the street from ECU Health Chowan Hospital.
Some of the subjects taught at the six schools were agriculture, home economics, reading, writing and arithmetic.
Winding the clocks back a bit, public education at the turn of the 20th century, public education in North Carolina was in somewhat shambles.
“While the State Constitution of 1868 had stipulated that public education be available for all regardless of race, implementation was largely left up to individual communities,” said Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, Historian of the Edenton Historical Commission. “While the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands had established schools that were technically open to students of any race, the organization was dissolved in the early 1870s, and left the schools’ future in the hands of the community at large.”
Later, in 1875, a constitutional amendment was passed to legalize racial segregation and the Dortch Act of 1883 allowed communities to disproportionately allocate tax-payer funding along racial lines.
While public education was dramatically underfunded in general by 1900, facilities for Black students, if they existed at all, tended to be “unsafe, too small, and with too few resources,” according to Tobias-Jacavone.
“Public White schools weren’t fabulous by comparison, but in the early 1900’s, Governor Aycock’s administration passed a series of reforms aimed at improving White literacy and supported community efforts to build better schools for White students,” Tobias-Jacavone explained. “Considering that Governor Aycock ran on the platform of ‘White Supremacy’ and supported the amendment to disenfranchise Black voters, his idea of Black education extended to helping persons of color achieve what he considered to be the ‘potential’ of their ‘station in life’ and it therefore did not have to be of the same quality as White education.”
As a result, Black schools mostly were supported by what little their communities could spare.
The schools tended to be better in cities where there were larger pools for resources, but rural communities suffered.
In 1911, this situation was brought to the attention of Rosenwald. Inspired by Booker T. Washington’s “Up From Slavery,” he worked alongside the Tuskegee Institute to establish the Rosenwald Fund, which provided some partial funding to hundreds of communities to erect schoolhouses for Black students.
“This not only inspired local leaders to pay more attention to the state of education for their community’s Black residents, but also empowered the Black community to take the next step on its own terms,” Tobias-Jacavone said. “That was the immediate impact-hope. The Rosenwald Fund offered hope for a better tomorrow to communities that had seen the promises of freedom stripped away one after the other.”
The schools out in the county – Greenhall, Hudson Grove, St. John’s, Warren Grove and White Oak Consolidated – were located at 640A Greenhall Road, the 3200 block of Virginia Road, 209 Indian Trail Road and 122 Warren Grove Road with White Oak Consolidated being somewhere around the Food Lion shopping center.
Of the county schools, Greenhall and Hudson Grove were built in 1929-1930 in the central and northern tiers of the county, respectively, and have since been demolished.
St. John’s School was constructed in 1927 in Yeopim Township and fell out of use in 1962, according to reports from the Chowan Herald, with students merging into Edenton High School. It appeared to no longer stand at its past location on Indian Trail Road.
In 1932, the final Rosenwald School in Chowan County was built at the corner of Oakum and Dicks streets in town: Edenton High School. That original school was also funded in part by Millie Bond, who provided a generous piece of land on which to build it.
According to Tobias-Jacavone, the smaller Rosenwald Schools were only supposed to be a step, but many had to remain as primary education centers even moving into the de-segregation period and degraded over the long years.
In 1947, The Chowan Herald had reported that the conditions of the “colored schools” were “deplorable” and advocated for a new school, which would result in the building of a new school around the site of the 1932 Edenton High School – the 1950 Edenton High School – which was later named for the legendary educator D. F. Walker himself.
D.F. Walker High School later suffered a fire in the early 1970s, which destroyed the cafeteria and portions of the original building. The fire was long suspected to have been a result of arson.
What stands of the now-D.F. Walker High School on Oakum Street today is all that is left. That school just recently underwent renovation by the county to begin hosting students from now-integrated John A. Holmes High School, while the latter is rebuilt.
“While the Rosenwald Schools were not the ‘equal’ so ‘promised’ in Plessy v. Ferguson, they brought Black education so much closer,” Tobias-Jacavone said. “And while they were part of the segregationist system, they helped communities take one more step towards the day when a child could enter a school building that reflects their age, not the politics of their skin.”