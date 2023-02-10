Walk far enough into Edenton’s Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and one is sure to see a longtime display highlighting Chowan County’s historic Rosenwald Schools.

But what exactly were the Rosenwald Schools? To put it simply, the schools were built between 1912 and 1932 by African American communities that received technical and financial assistance from Julius Rosenwald (mostly via the Rosenwald Fund), whose contribution in turn leveraged support from local school boards.

