Bill Ross

Bill Ross in 1977.

If one were to run into Bill Ross on a sidewalk in downtown Edenton, or waiting for a table at Watermans or perhaps at an Edenton Art Association opening, one wouldn’t have a clue of Ross’s stature in the Military Intelligence Sector.

While he once wore his medals on his chest, today he wears humility on his sleeve.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.