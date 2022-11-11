If one were to run into Bill Ross on a sidewalk in downtown Edenton, or waiting for a table at Watermans or perhaps at an Edenton Art Association opening, one wouldn’t have a clue of Ross’s stature in the Military Intelligence Sector.
While he once wore his medals on his chest, today he wears humility on his sleeve.
Ross, an Edenton resident, served in multiple locations throughout his 20-year U.S. Air Force career. Involved in four combat tours throughout his career, Ross’ intriguing stories hit home today as he has experienced what it feels like to dress as a Soviet Submarine Commander.
But he has not always been in a uniform of command.
Ross explains his true relationship with the Air Force began in college when he received an Air Force flying scholarship for his last two years of school.
“I likely would not have finished college without it. I was relatively poor. I didn’t go to flight school as there were many pilots on active duty at the end of the Viet Nam,” said Ross. “I was honored to become a combat intelligence officer with many fascinating tours in combat locations and in the highest levels of the military at Air Force Headquarters, the Defense Intelligence Agency with close associations with the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.”
The Lieutenant Colonel claims the highlight of his career was serving with awesome women and men who worked for and with him. They were always his primary concern.
Growing up as a “poor kid from New Jersey” Ross had little thoughts of becoming an Air Force Intelligence Officer or working closely with the Central Intelligence Agency, however, that’s the course his career took.
“One of my many humorous stories was being a team chief running intelligence collection management throughout Central America with a special operations team in the very deepest basement of the Pentagon. Every morning, about 6:30 a.m. we had to fax a combat report to various Intel agencies in Washington and we needed to include the White House,” Ross explained. “When I realized who my possible audience was, I started writing short notes in the margins to President Reagan. As the story goes, the White House Staff thought the only way someone would do this was because President Reagan requested the personal touch. So even though he did not request it and it was my wild idea the White House staff always ensured he saw my notes. Word was he really appreciated my additional insight.”
Ross didn’t spend his entire career in the deepest basement of the Pentagon. He also led the program and design efforts to build and deploy the first drone used in combat since Viet Nam.
“I took the drone called ‘Grey Wolf’ to Central America to fly against the El Salvadoran Guerrillas and the Nicaraguan Armed forces. The mission was successful because having been captured by El Salvadoran Guerrillas — about 50 of them — I had to convince the Guerrillas we were simply “Missionaries.”
One of his most important assignments addresses a topic in the news today.
He was selected from all his peers to rebuild a major component of the United States Nuclear War plan and served as the primary Soviet Air Analyst when Russia invaded Afghanistan.
Ross became one of the country’s leading experts on the Soviet Strategic threat and went around the free world on the Soviet Awareness Team briefing the Soviet Threat.
“When I briefed, I dressed as a Soviet Submarine Commander,” Ross said.
Ross attributes his leadership, organizational and analytical skills to his Military service.
“My career provided me a college education and extensive leadership and organizational experiences and talents. Likewise, it taught me from the earliest age how to work with and understand peoples of all ages, races, color and genders. I would not have the extensive organizational skills and deep concern for people that I have if I had not served.”
Currently, Ross continues to follow Soviet moves and has his eyes on Ukraine.
“Being around the world and exposed to military and political life has enabled me to understand world politics. My writing talents were truly honed in the military and I am globally a noted writer for my technical journals.”
Cyberspace has been in Ross’ scope long before it became a household word. After he retired from the military, he became the Chief Information Security Officer for the Federal Reserve’s Information Technology, the chief Cyber Architecture and Deployment Officer for J.P. Morgan, along with the Hong Kong Singapore Bank and Deutsche Bank.
When Ross isn’t keeping an eye on Russia, or dealing with other incidents people may never know about, he spends time in his gardens. He has written a gardening book and prides himself in the prizes that grace his Edenton garden.
The author’s garden is a testament that his book “Gardening According to the Bible” is filled with insight on Gardens and beyond from an author with a worldly view.