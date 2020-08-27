Round-up: Kersey and King

A round-up of all things Chowan County…
Congrats to Patti Kersey and Travis Burke who were recently elected as chair and vice chair of The College of the Albemarle Board of Trustees. One of the county’s most influential leaders, Kersey is presently chair of the county commission. She’s not running for re-election to county commission.
Check this out: Kersey was born in 1954 at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippine Islands. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, and then obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Troy State University, later serving as an Air Force Commissioned Officer before retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Her final duty assignment was that of Staff Director Military Personnel at HQ, Defense Logistics Agency, in Virginia after 22 years of service.
Patti has been living in Chowan County nearly 20 years or so.
During Patti’s time on commission, she spearheaded the implementation of a Capital Improvement Plan, a long overdue project that will help the county improve its services in a timely and cost-effective manner. Hopefully, it will take the surprise out of major expenses in the coming years, such as replacing software and equipment or repairing buildings.
Bodes well for our end of the state that Patti is in our corner at the College of the Albemarle.
Burke attended NC State University where he received his BS in Agriculture Education in 1982, Master of Agriculture in 1986 and Doctor of Education in 2002. Burke has been employed with North Carolina Cooperative Extension since 1982 when he was hired as an Agricultural Agent in Pasquotank County. In 1998, Burke was appointed as the County Extension Director in Pasquotank County where he remained until March of 2010, when he was selected as the Northeastern District Extension Director for 22 northeastern counties.
Burke is the past president of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club and serves on various committees and boards in the region and North Carolina. He now resides in Pasquotank County and is a member of the NC State Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Per former county commissioner John Mitchener – a little local history: When Martin Luther King came to Edenton, NC circa Dec. 20,1962, the Armory on North Broad Street was full of people. My father, Mayor of Edenton at that time, discovered only 2 state troopers were assigned to the event. He contacted the Governor’s office in Raleigh to talk to Sanford. “Soapy”, he said to Gov. Terry Sanford, “two is too few.”
Sanford got hold of the Highway Patrol Headquarters and 6 officers/cars arrived in Edenton for that event. Emotions and hopes were high. The evening happened without violence. MLK made his speech. Folk of all persuasions had supper without incident. Six “’Smokey Bears” present and visible helped keep the peace. I was home from UNC for Christmas break and in attendance that night. PS: The birth of the Research Triangle Park referenced above was helped by having former NC Governor Luther Hodges serve in JFK’s Cabinet.
Saw former county manager Cliff Copeland leaving Food Lion the other morning. He still keeps up to date on public matters and reads the Chowan Herald. I think he’s got an electric lawn mower. Yard on Blount Street looks good.
McDonald’s is a very popular spot for breakfast. Their drive thru/take out line runs like clockwork, very efficient.
I may be starting a gofundme page to purchase this $6 million yacht Murphy’s Law that was moored in Edenton Bay last week. Boat was so long/big it had a trolling boat, Murphy’s Law 2, that was at least as big as one of those big Regulator or Albemarle boats that we see often in our waters.
IBX living!
Last time I saw something that huge was when there was a Coast Guard ship parked in that spot – very long/wide vessel too – a year or so ago.
Gordmans is closing. Liked that store. Company in bankruptcy.
We need a store that sells fishing gear, kayaks, outdoor stuff and sports equipment. Wish Cabela’s or Dicks would give us a look.