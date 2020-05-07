A round-up of all things Chowan County ….
Shop local – support our local businesses be it restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies or whatever.
Per restaurants, there are many places that deserve our support until King Cooper lifts his unpopular job killing edict. Thank God most places are still doing carryout.
Waterman’s Grill is known far and wide across northeast NC. Same is true with Edenton Bay Trading Company. Praise God for Malcolm and Debbie King.
Chicken Kitchen too – need my Southern food fix. Some days are not complete without okra, fries and a chicken sandwich.
Locals know to go to Westover General Store for the best sub sandwiches.
While you eat a roast beef sub, maybe buy tires or get work done at Colony Tire. Heard a guy complaining about the car repair service he got from a big box store. Told him to – ALWAYS – go to Colony Tire first. Folks who work there care.
Last week I went deep into the county to help someone by delivering a dry Chowan Herald after the rain the other day and wind from the storm that crossed the county.
Refreshing, wide open spaces are everywhere where this subscriber lives. Social distancing is probably pretty easy by the Center Hill Community and County Line Road.
Maybe folks living in crowded, congested cities should begin a mass migration to the country. You can telecommute and watch an amazing sunset over the bay.
Superintendent Tanya Turner was hired by the Perquimans Board of Education about a year ago in May of 2019. Though the Chowan folks were sad to see her go, they understood that you don’t pass up an opportunity to take on a leadership role in your hometown. Since moving to that neck of the woods, Turner has transformed the school system.
Turner starts her day early, works a long shift and then attends sports and other happenings at the end of the day, so by all accounts, morale is up among students, staff and teachers because of her passion for education.
Speaking of learning, our family can’t wait to get back to Shepard-Pruden Library – miss you Jennifer Finlay, librarian.
Miss St. Paul’s sermons from Reverend Malone Gilliam. Other churches are offering drive-in worship services, but we’re not a sit-in-the-car during Sunday service type of family – it’s hard enough to keep the kids from fighting during routine road trips.
And St. Paul’s confirmation classes resume via Zoom on Sunday, so that’s promising news.
Chowan Beach resident Kathy Hynes shared some good news, “Beckman Coulter announces May launch of its SARS-CoV-2 serology test and ramps production to deliver over 30 million tests per month.”
Hynes should know about Beckman Coulter – “a very reputable company that I worked for almost 30 years.” That is good news. I think Hynes worked as a chemist or something that required a lot of book learning.
In other news, I’m proud to say that I’ll be attending graduate school at West Virginia University – Go Mountaineers!
Using Zoom and other online programs, I’ll be taking classes within the NewStart program, a local news ownership initiative, created by WVU’s Reed College of Media in collaboration with the West Virginia Press Association, which has a mission to recruit, train and support the next generation of community newspaper owners and publishers across the country.
Working alongside my wife, we’ll be drafting a plan to build a better newspaper, so that when the industry emerges from this latest challenge, we will be able to hit the ground running.
Speaking of newspapers, coverage of local government meetings by Zoom is … a change for this longtime journalist. One recent night while working in the command center on Court Street, I was watching Hertford Town Council with a close eye on a Board of Education meeting.
Across the kitchen table, my wife Nicole was watching Edenton Town Council to cover that story for the Chowan Herald. A proud den mother for Cub Scout/Boy Scout Pack 164, Nicole was also paying close attention to a scout meeting conducted via Zoom too.
Our kids are using Zoom or other programs to connect with teachers and friends from school.
Zoom allows my wife and I – working editors/journalists – to be in at least two meetings at once – that’s amazing. And Facebook allows us to reach out to folks across the county to get news – that’s efficiency and effectiveness in practice.
And video segments posted to Facebook or YouTube add to the quality of our newspapers.
Technological and workflow developments allow us to bend space and time. Work smarter, not harder.
How about this for technology – once upon a time, I was managing editor of the New Bern Sun-Journal and Kinston Free Press along with a few weeklies in that end of the state.
Due to a unique set of circumstances, I was able to manage all these newspapers via laptop computer and keep in touch with staff using a cellphone while simultaneously writing/editing the Chowan Herald.
Mornings, I would ask news and sports reporters to cover certain things and then edit their stories after their words were placed in the “cloud.” And I would give page design orders to folks in Iowa and/or Austin, Texas; monitor the pages as they were produced, sent to press.
If a powerful storm had come through to knock out the electricity, most of the newspapers between New Bern and Edenton would’ve been screwed.
I used two laptops to organize and manage the workflow. My wife worked across from me to direct content flow to the Chowan Herald and provide valuable technical assistance.
Seeing technology interplay these past few weeks with coverage of multiple meetings via Zoom brought back some good memories of those days when wires criscrossed tables and computer monitors were placed everywhere, especially when our family went to the beach to work.
Can’t wait to get back to the beach. Trust me Dare County, I think I can better practice social distancing while relaxing along the remote shorelines of Coquina Beach or kayaking around the barrier islands.