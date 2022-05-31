Folks were “running with the big dogs” at the first annual 5K and fun run for the Chowan Middle School Bulldogs.

The run took place in Edenton and the proceeds raised were said to go towards the middle school and funding field trips for students.

In an attempt to beat the heat on Saturday morning (May 21), 22 runners in the 5K took off from Elizabeth Vann Moore Park on the waterfront.

Josh Harvill scored the best 5K run with a finish time of 21:50, over two and a half minutes ahead of the next runner.

The top standings for men:

• Josh Harvill – 21:50

• Gray Shook – 25:42

• Michael White – 25:56

The top standings for women:

• Alexis Massengill – 24:23

• Katie Milligan – 28:04

  • Melissa Fields – 32:21

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.