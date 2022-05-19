The Rocky Hock Ruritan Club welcomed the community with open arms during their May Play Day celebration.

Held on May 7 at the Rocky Hock Community Center on Evans Bass Road, the event drew local crowds for family-friendly entertainment, finger-licking chicken and plenty of good times for all.

Kids’ crafts, games, drawings and train rides – courtesy of the Chowan Edenton Optimist Club – were all featured on a warm and dry Saturday.

Massive amounts of chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers sizzled nearby while grillmasters took their turns serving folks up some tasty BBQ chicken plates between 4 and 6 p.m.

Children found amusement in bounce houses, creating art, or practicing their shooting skills with the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

After the event, club leaders said the day was a big success.

“Everyone has a wonderful time and a huge thank you to all that made this day fabulous,” they said.

