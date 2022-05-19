Ruritans host May Play Day Tyler Newman Staff Writer TNewman Author email May 19, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Children enjoy crafts at May Play Day. Kim Ullom Contributed Photo A train ride was available for children, provided by the Edenton Optimist Club. Kim Ullom Contributed Photo Grillmasters prepare BBQ chicken for May Play Day. Kim Ullom Contributed Photo The bounce house was a popular place to play. Kim Ullom Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rocky Hock Ruritan Club welcomed the community with open arms during their May Play Day celebration.Held on May 7 at the Rocky Hock Community Center on Evans Bass Road, the event drew local crowds for family-friendly entertainment, finger-licking chicken and plenty of good times for all.Kids’ crafts, games, drawings and train rides – courtesy of the Chowan Edenton Optimist Club – were all featured on a warm and dry Saturday.Massive amounts of chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers sizzled nearby while grillmasters took their turns serving folks up some tasty BBQ chicken plates between 4 and 6 p.m.Children found amusement in bounce houses, creating art, or practicing their shooting skills with the N.C. Wildlife Commission.After the event, club leaders said the day was a big success.“Everyone has a wonderful time and a huge thank you to all that made this day fabulous,” they said.Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TNewman Author email Follow TNewman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTo everything there is a season...Trump’s endorsements in North Carolina…New leadership announced for ECSBasnight, Coston, Miller, Bond projected winnersUnofficial Results: Liverman, Clough, Dunbar win school board raceBlessing of the Fleet held on Edenton waterfrontHarvill honored for EHC serviceSchool nutrition keeping students fedEasels in the Garden set for May 20-21Ambrosio-Reyes named to school board Images