After a few years of a sad and disappointing turnout, my tomato crop this year is overwhelmingly abundant. Looks like the right amount of sun, heat and rain are working wonders. And with a profusion of producing plants I have been planning how to use these sweet and earthy little fruits.
If you don’t have a vegetable garden or patio plants of your own you can find local tomatoes at our Farmer’s Market. Darryl Stallings of Back 40 Produce has fabulous tomatoes, as well as Bunch’s Produce Stand on Rocky Hock Road. Even our Food Lion carries some local tomatoes. Fresh garden tomatoes are so much better than the grocery store variety raised in a hot house that have no meaty texture or juicy sun-ripened flavor.
Some people can their garden goods which is an afternoon project in of itself. Others just chop and freeze their creations. I end up using most of what is made quickly. There are so many ways you can use tomatoes. Tomato pie is a treat. Caprese salad with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette is a favorite. I also love wonderful soft buttermilk bread slathered with Dukes and topped with thick juicy salt and peppered slices of a warm tomato from the garden. Another great way to use them is to make a bruschetta topping for some crisp crostini, or make a quick marinara for pasta, or tomato basil soup which are recipes I have shared in the past. A homemade salsa is also a great way to serve up tomatoes and it makes a great snack or a light bite before dinner.
Salsa is very personal. Some like it hot, and others no heat at all. This week I have included a few recipes for salsa. One salsa with a kick is from local Malone Gilliam. Another is a family-friendly version from a family member, Mitch. And a good all-around salsa is from my son, Nate. A nice trick is to warm store-bought tortilla chips in a low oven and serve these crisp, warm chips with your salsa creation.
Enjoy!