The Edenton Lions Club will do its annual civic activities by ringing the Salvation Army bells at several locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2-5. They will be assisted by members of Edenton Baptist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Edenton United Methodist Church and St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
Kettles will be at both doors of Food Lion and at Roses and other businesses if possible. All ringers are local volunteers from the above organizations.
Cash and checks made out to the Salvation Army can be donated. There is also a new electronic ability to donate with a cellphone as many shoppers do not carry cash. All of the donations go directory to the Salvation Army.
The Albemarle unit of the Salvation Army in Elizabeth City covers eight northeastern counties in North Carolina, which Chowan is included. Therefore, funds raised in this area will make their way back in many ways. There are four Edenton residents on the Army’s Advisory Board.
For needy children’s Christmas, there is an Angel Tree with cards in the lobby of Roses and the showroom of Feyer Ford. The card gives the child’s age, gender, sizes and desires for those interested. Purchases may be left at Roses and Feyer and the Salvation Army will pick them up. The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department and Salvation Army work together to ensure that all families are covered correctly.
The Chowan Herald printed an article in its Nov. 19 edition featuring the Salvation Army and its struggle with all the current events our nation is facing in 2020. This is why they need your help more so this year.