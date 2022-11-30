...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Young Delaney tells Santa Claus a secret during the annual Breakfast for Santa event in Edenton Saturday, Nov. 19. A record 180 children participated in the event.
Santa Claus visits with Charley (left) and Hayley Colson of Hertford during the Breakfast with Santa event at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton on Saturday. Nov. 19. A record 180 children participated in this year’s event.
Young Delaney tells Santa Claus a secret during the annual Breakfast for Santa event in Edenton Saturday, Nov. 19. A record 180 children participated in the event.
Photo courtesy Kinsey Ward Photography
Santa Claus visits with Charley (left) and Hayley Colson of Hertford during the Breakfast with Santa event at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton on Saturday. Nov. 19. A record 180 children participated in this year’s event.
Santa Claus came to town a little early this year, brightening the morning for a record-breaking 180 children at the annual Breakfast with Santa event on Nov. 19.
Held at American Legion Post 40 on West Queen Street, the rendezvous with Father Christmas raises money for the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Organizer Amber Hardy said that a couple thousand dollars were raised after expenses were paid, while several locals helped foot bills by donating eggs for the breakfast.
Children aged four weeks all the way up to 12 years came out to enjoy a meal and time with Jolly Old Saint Nick. On tap for the youngsters (and parents) was a pancake breakfast, alongside letters to Santa, cookie decorating and a special Christmas craft.
Photos of magical meetings between children and Santa Claus were beautifully captured by talented photographer Kinsey Ward.
Folks could come out with their little ones all morning, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., which ran parallel to a craft show at White Oak Elementary School and allowed many to hit both places.
Santa Claus himself later spoke to the Chowan Herald about the breakfast and his early arrival down south, penning a letter that he would like families to read:
“Dear Chowan families: Thanks so much for coming by last weekend. I loved seeing so many smiling faces and reading all your wonderful letters. I read every single one of them. I’m happy to say none of you were greedy, and all of you asked for some great gifts that I’ll be happy to surprise you with;
But I noticed something in your letters… where you are asked if you are good all, some or none of the time, so many of you said “some.” This means two things to me: that some of you are not doing your share or are acting up at home or school. That’s not good behavior… but it doesn’t make you a bad person. It just means you have some work to do;
The other meaning to me: I think some parents checked the boxes, and maybe their message has some unrealistic expectations for the child. I mean, a two-year-old’s letter said he behaved only some of the time! What could a toddler do that is bad besides spit up, not nap or mess a diaper? I think Christmas is a good time to reflect on the difference between good and bad, between a bad child and simple undesirable behavior and between naughty and nice;
To me, it’s not about a good or a bad child. I believe every child is good. But are you nice, kids, and are you, as parents, setting examples of that? That will make Christmas nice for everyone! And for sure you’ll make the nice list!”
Santa Claus concluded with some optimism, hinting that he may show up again in Edenton very soon, at the annual tree lighting and Christmas Parade.
The lighting of the tree is set to commence at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with the Christmas Parade occurring the week after at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Both are open to the public and will take place in downtown Edenton, look for Santa there.