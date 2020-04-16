As many businesses are temporarily quiet or even shuttered, our pocketbooks and pockets may be feeling empty. But basic needs must still be met as we tighten our budgets. Putting an inexpensive and easy meal on the table for yourself and your family is one necessity we can’t overlook right now.
And now more than ever it is important to make sure your meals are also packed with nutritious ingredients. As we all hope to avoid this nasty virus it is so important to keep our immune systems healthy by including a variety of foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants.
Without much knowledge of nutrition you can still easily shop for healthy ingredients with a few simple guidelines. Healthy eating doesn’t have to be overly complicated. Keep your menus varied with a balance of ingredients from the basic food groups of dairy, grains, proteins, fruits, and vegetables. Look for brightly colored fruits and vegetables that are high in nutritional benefits, such as berries, greens, sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots and beets. Proteins also provide many health benefits and can either come from animals or plant-based foods such as beans, nuts, grains, or seeds. Another healthy protein is fish which also provides healthy fats, just as olive and canola oils and nuts. Nuts are also high in fiber along with whole grains, beans, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Canned and frozen vegetables can be just as nutritious and sometimes even more so. But it is important to read labels on all canned and packaged foods to be aware of high amounts of salt and sugar.
Moderation is always the best advice for anything and it’s no different with eating. Unless due to a health risk, there’s no need to give up our favorite guilty pleasures but rather occasionally enjoy them as a special treat. Portion control is another way to have your cake and eat it, too. And as we sometimes binge watch Netflix right now it’s easy to binge snack as well. There are healthy options for snacks and desserts with fruits and vegetables which are high in fiber and can also fill you up faster. Satisfy a sweet tooth with sweet fruits such as berries and grapes. And that craving for crunch can be filled by fresh veggies and dip, or a handful of popcorn or nuts.
One snack I really love is a big bowl of warm tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole. I do miss my trips to Mamacita’s, but they do offer take-out as an option like many local restaurants who also try to gain a little income in these tough times. But when take-out isn’t practical and I want to satisfy my Tex-Mex cravings I make an easy and hearty burrito just like at Moe’s, Chipotle or my personal favorite from college days in Boulder, Illegal Pete’s. I use whatever I have on hand and the more the merrier. It can be vegetarian or filled with almost any meat, and is stuffed with colorful goodness. This week I have included my recipe for my Empty-the-Pantry Burrito. And to make it even tastier I like to warm and crisp it in a pan, too.
Enjoy!