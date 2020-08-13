Saving seeds dates back thousands of years and is the practice that moved humans from a hunting and gathering existence to the agricultural one we are familiar with today. Saving seeds from a garden can be a fascinating, fun way to develop an improved strain, with better qualities and better adapted to the conditions of your garden. Seed-saving also saves money and provides another way to share your bounty. To maximize your success, follow these guidelines.
Select parent plants carefully. Avoid hybrid plants, which are often sterile or do not reproduce offspring similar to the parent. Many plants are self-pollinating so they produce seeds like the parent plant. Beans, eggplant, lettuce, peas, peanuts, peppers, and tomatoes are usually self-pollinating and remain true to type. Open-pollinated plants that are pollinated by wind or visited by insects can cross-pollinate with plants from their own family and could produce disappointing offspring. Basil, beets, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, corn, cucumbers, kale, melon, mustard greens, onions, parsley, pumpkin, spinach, squash, Swiss chard, radish, and turnips are open-pollinated plants. To ensure you have the original variety of these vegetables, grow only one type and be sure there are no other varieties within several hundred feet. This is often impractical for the home gardener, so cultivars can be isolated in screened cages or individual flowers can be covered and hand-pollinated. Timed isolation or timing plantings so that different varieties are flowering at different times is another strategy. Determine the characteristics you want to select for (flavor, color, fragrance, size, harvest time, vigor) and select fruits of plants that best express the traits you want to save. Select fruit from disease-free plants.
Harvest at the optimum point. Seeds are ready when the fruit is ripe, and in some cases, overripe.
Store seeds safely. Package the seeds in paper envelopes or glass jars labeled with the cultivar name and date. Plastic bags may cause the seeds to rot. Store in a cool, dark place. The fridge is ideal. Most seeds stay viable for several years.
For more information about saving seeds, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.