The Chowan, Gates and Perquimans Volunteer Master Gardeners are pleased to continue their scholarship opportunity.
It will be awarded in the spring of 2021 to help a student who plans to study or is currently studying in a qualifying field. The main focus of the Master Gardener program is to enhance public education in consumer horticulture. As a natural extension of the program, volunteers now offer a scholarship in the areas of horticulture, agriculture, natural resources or a related field. The financial backing for this scholarship is received from the annual Spring Garden Show, currently held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. Since the show’s inception, the project has repeatedly received enthusiastic support from both the participating vendors and the general public. The scholarship, The Katherine G. Shook Master Gardener Scholarship, consists of a $1,000 award. If a winner maintains a 2.5 overall GPA and a 3.0 GPA in the qualifying area of study, he or she is eligible to reapply for continued support.
For more information, call 252-482-6585 or visit chowan.ces.ncsu.edu.