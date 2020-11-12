Holmes earns honor
John A. Holmes High School for being the 9th school to earn accreditation through the NC State Board of Education on Nov. 5.
“The accreditation process is rigorous and highly quantitative to ensure the education program is the highest quality for every single student!” Edenton-Chowan Schools wrote on a Facebook Post. “This is a tremendous honor for our school leaders, teachers and staff!”
Fruit sale fundraiser
The Annual Fruit Sale for the John A. Holmes High School and Chowan Middle School bands is now underway. See any bandsman or band parent or call either school to speak with/leave a message for Mr. Mayberry at CMS (221-4131), or Mr. Dale at JAHHS (482-8426, ext. 234).