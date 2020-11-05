COA to host information session

College of the Albemarle Edenton-Chowan Campus will host a mandatory information session for its Truck Driving Training Program, at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in the culinary arts building, room 201.

To reserve your seat or for information, email Samantha Williams at samantha_williams33@albemarle.edu.

Chowan Middle School teachers win grants

Chowan Middle School teachers Angie Brickhouse, Malorie Stockwell, Debbie Bunch and Janie Joseph recently received Bright Ideas Grants to support projects such as a school garden, an escape room, and technology tools.

Bright Ideas Grants are distributed locally by Albemarle Electric Membership Corperation, which operates in northeastern North Carolina.

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.