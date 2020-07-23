Our next virtual program will be held on July 28. Science Tellers, one of our favorite Summer Reading Program specialists, will be hosting a program titled Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress. We’re so excited to have this program online. These folks have put on the most awesome programs in person in the past two years. They’ve gotten rave reviews – sometimes folks like the program more than the Balloon Lady. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 am on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:

Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.

Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.

Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.

Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.

Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

A Child’s Introduction to Ballet — Laura Lee

Why? Over 1,111 Answers to Everything — Crispin Boyd

Who Was George Washington? — Roberta Edwards

What was Pearl Harbor? — Patricia Demuth

Who was Abraham Lincoln? — Janet B. Pascal

Who was John F. Kennedy? — Yona Zeldis

What is the Statue of Liberty? — Joan Holub

What was the Gold Rush? — Joan Holub

JUVENILE FICTION

The Velveteen Rabbit — Margery Williams Bianco

Peter Rabbit 5-Minute Stories — Beatrix Potter

LARGE PRINT

Beating About the Bush — M.C. Beaton

Journey of the Pharaohs — Clive Cussler

Three Wishes — Barbara Delinsky

A Forgotten Murder — Jude Deveraux

Coconut Layer Cake Murder — Joanne Fluke

Home Sweet Home — Fern Michaels

Hush — James Patterson

Texas Outlaw — James Patterson

Vendetta in Death — J.D. Robb

Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two — Ann B. Ross

Masked Prey — John Sanford

A Cruel Deception — Charles Todd

Redhead by the Side of the Road — Anne Tyler

ADULT NON-FICTION

Raised Bed Revolution — Tara Nolan

Bake from Scratch — Brian Hart Hoffman

DVD

1917

Jennifer Finlay is the librarian of Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in downtown Edenton.