Our next virtual program will be held on July 28. Science Tellers, one of our favorite Summer Reading Program specialists, will be hosting a program titled Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress. We’re so excited to have this program online. These folks have put on the most awesome programs in person in the past two years. They’ve gotten rave reviews – sometimes folks like the program more than the Balloon Lady. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 am on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.
Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
A Child’s Introduction to Ballet — Laura Lee
Why? Over 1,111 Answers to Everything — Crispin Boyd
Who Was George Washington? — Roberta Edwards
What was Pearl Harbor? — Patricia Demuth
Who was Abraham Lincoln? — Janet B. Pascal
Who was John F. Kennedy? — Yona Zeldis
What is the Statue of Liberty? — Joan Holub
What was the Gold Rush? — Joan Holub
JUVENILE FICTION
The Velveteen Rabbit — Margery Williams Bianco
Peter Rabbit 5-Minute Stories — Beatrix Potter
LARGE PRINT
Beating About the Bush — M.C. Beaton
Journey of the Pharaohs — Clive Cussler
Three Wishes — Barbara Delinsky
A Forgotten Murder — Jude Deveraux
Coconut Layer Cake Murder — Joanne Fluke
Home Sweet Home — Fern Michaels
Hush — James Patterson
Texas Outlaw — James Patterson
Vendetta in Death — J.D. Robb
Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two — Ann B. Ross
Masked Prey — John Sanford
A Cruel Deception — Charles Todd
Redhead by the Side of the Road — Anne Tyler
ADULT NON-FICTION
Raised Bed Revolution — Tara Nolan
Bake from Scratch — Brian Hart Hoffman
DVD
1917