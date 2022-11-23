From left to right, cub scouts Ivey Perry, Fred Nagle, Cub Scoutmaster John McArthur, Mason Copeland (organizer), Zion Preudhomme, Nolan McArthur, Colton Brannan, Connor Perry and Clarke Simmons take a photo with their collected food at Happy Home Church in Tyner.
Edenton’s Cub Scout Pack 164 has given back to their community in a recent service project – marching up and down the roads of Tyner in an effort to help keep the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry’s shelves stocked.
Ahead of Thanksgiving and in the midst of many other donation drives for the pantry throughout the community, the valorous and compassionate boys of Pack 164 found themselves knocking on doors on Saturday, Nov. 5 as part of a service project.
“Service projects is what scouting is based on,” said Scoutmaster John McArthur. “This is why we do what we do, it is for the community and it teaches the boys that we are not in this world for ourselves.”
McArthur stayed close to the boys in their efforts to be good citizens to the community along Happy Home and Skinner roads near Happy Home Church. The boys ultimately hiked three miles towing a wagon, waving an American flag and wearing reflector vests for safety.
The food collected was non-perishable and was to go directly to support the pantry’s holiday efforts.
The ultimate weight of food collected by the boys was 185 pounds, according to McArthur. Members of Happy Home Church contributed their own goods to what the scouts had collected in order to achieve the grand total.
Mason Copeland, a Webelos Scout, was the primary organizer behind the drive. He is a member of Happy Home Church and planned the event himself.
“I planned a Cub Scout event to collect food pantry items while hiking in my community near Happy Home Church,” Copeland said. “I learned [that] helping the community makes a difference.”
Any boys wishing to join the cub scouts must be of elementary age. The scouts meet at the Boy Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School in Edenton, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of every month.