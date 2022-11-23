Edenton’s Cub Scout Pack 164 has given back to their community in a recent service project – marching up and down the roads of Tyner in an effort to help keep the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry’s shelves stocked.

Ahead of Thanksgiving and in the midst of many other donation drives for the pantry throughout the community, the valorous and compassionate boys of Pack 164 found themselves knocking on doors on Saturday, Nov. 5 as part of a service project.

