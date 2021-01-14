Boy Scout Troop 164 recently hosted a community project involving serving those in need Edenton and Chowan County. The scouts handed out 250 30-pound food boxes.
The scouts also honored those fulfill the Scout Slogan “Do a good daily.” The scouts have appreciation bags for service and doing a good turn daily to the Edenton Police Department, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and Edenton Fire Department.
These activities allowed members of the Scouts to earn the International Scout Merit Badge: The Messenger of Peace.”
Information on the badge can be found at https://www.scouting.org/international/messengers-of-peace/
Andrew Knott serves as scoutmaster for Troop 164. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month at the Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School, Edenton.