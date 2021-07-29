It was beautiful in its simplicity and function.
In fact, the Scuppernong River Bridge was so beautiful and unique it was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Now, unfortunately the two-lane wooden swingspan drawbridge is simply a part of the history of Tyrrell County and Columbia. It is a part of history, however, that is still beloved by many of the people who grew up using the bridge.
In fact, two photos of the Scuppernong River Bridge still hang on the walls of the Columbia Town Hall, celebrating its heritage and history.
“I grew up a mile and a half downstream,” current Columbia Town Manager Rhett White said. “Any time I came to town as a youngster, I would come across the bridge.”
White said the bridge was beloved by the community, even though it could sometimes be tedious to open.
“We had tug boats with wood and others with oil which would come through and the bridge would have to be opened,” White remembered. “The guy who was responsible for the opening of the bridge often let the young people of the town help,” White said. “He would take a pipe, if you will, and drop it into the center of the draw. The boys would then push the pipe around and open the bridge.”
White laughed as he recalled he and the other youngsters being stuck out on the bridge until the tugboat passed and they were able to work together to close the bridge.
Unfortunately for those who loved the old bridge, N.C. Department of Transportation officials first built a two-lane bridge over the Scuppernong near Columbia and then a four-lane bridge. The new bridges left the old one obsolete and led to its removal.
The drawbridge was located at the western end of Columbia’s Main street, taking traffic across the beautiful river and onto Main Street. The bridge, in fact, led straight to another place on the National Registry, the historic Tyrrell County Courthouse.
White said the townspeople loved having the old bridge lead straight down to the historic courthouse.
“It was a sense of pride that you could take the bridge and see the beauty of downtown Columbia,” he said.
The form filled out for the national registry application, which was handled by the Bridge Preservation Committee — headed by Ray McClees and Laura Wolke – said the bridge was “an important visual and historic link to the historic area (of Columbia).”
The two-lane bridge, which was built in 1926, sat on a site of timber trestle. The bridge remained in its original location through it’s entire lifespan over the Scuppernong River. The bridge went through only minor alterations – the most extensive of which was in 1949 which saw the removal of a tender’s house and traffic gates.
White said the building of the new two-lane bridge on what became U.S. 64 didn’t end the historic drawbridge’s use. In fact, both stayed in place from 1964 until 1992.
“At some point they decided it was no longer feasible to maintain the old bridge,” he said. “To say there was considerable resistance to DOT’s decision would probably be an understatement.”
White indicated both Tyrrell County and the town of Columbia opposed the bridge’s removal, but in the end lost their battle.
“DOT made a decision that was not universally accepted,” White said. “The people of Columbia and Tyrrell County wanted to keep their bridge and what it represented.”
White pointed out that part of the bulkhead can still be seen on one side of the river, while the other side now boasts a town park and pier.