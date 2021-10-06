A day of fun in a beautiful environment.
That’s exactly what awaits visitors to the Scuppernong River Festival in downtown Columbia.
The festival, which is slated for Saturday, will feature everything from a parade to rides for the children as it makes its return following last year’s cancelation due to COVID-19.
“The River Festival has lots of meaning for folks with Tyrrell County ties,” said Tyrrell County Manager David L. Clegg. “It is a time to celebrate the harvest of the region and to take stock of personal connections. From children enjoying BMX demonstrations and carnival rides to everyone enjoying music, exhibits and fireworks, the day is an unapologetic tribute to Tyrrell County’s allure.”
Saturday morning’s festivities will kick off with the annual parade, sponsored by First National Bank, at 10 a.m.
Following the parade, the event will kick off in full with live music, entertainment, water activities, children’s rides and helicopter rides. In addition, the festival will have a variety of food and craft vendors.
In addition, Down to Earth Aerials will be performing at the festival providing Cirque themed beautiful and highly technical orchestrated routines on scaffolding with silk scarves.
The group will perform starting at noon and continuing through 4 p.m. across the street from the Tyrrell County Courthouse in Columbia.
There will also be two special visitors to the festival as the Tyrrell County welcomes Miss North Carolina Carli Batson and Miss Rhododendron Queen Taylor Loyd.
The Scuppernong River Festival committee has encouraged those planning to attend to get vaccinated for COVID-19, wear masks and socially distance when possible.
“We encourage our visitors to use proven safety protocols and even use the festival as a stop to get the family a COVID shot,” Clegg said.
For more information about the festival, call 252-796-2781.