A successful orchard is no accident. Good planning, high quality fruit selections, and intense management are required for quality output. Most fruit trees require full sun and well drained soils. Do not plant fruit trees in wet areas. When shopping for fruit, make sure you are selecting:
- Cultivars best suited for North Carolina soils and climate.
- Selections that match pollination requirements.
- Dwarf sizes that are manageable for home settings.
For more information on growing fruit trees at home, contact Area Horticulture Agent Katy Shook at 252-482-6585 or katy_shook@ncsu.edu .