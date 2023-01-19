Senior Center lunch menu set Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and staff of the center encourage local seniors to enjoy all of the programs.The Chowan County Senior Center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.Friday, Jan. 20Beef tips with gravy, spinach, brown rice, roll, peaches, milkMonday, Jan. 23Salisbury steak, peas, carrots, pineapple chunks, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, apple crisp, milkTuesday, Jan. 24Chicken salad, three bean salad, fresh orange, macaroni salad, crackers, jello, milkWednesday, Jan. 25Baked Ham, cabbage, pears, sweet potato with marshmallows, roll, milkThursday, Jan. 26Turkey sandwich with cheese, garden salad, fruit cocktail, wheat bread, cake, milkFriday, Jan. 27Oven fried chicken, pears, garden peas, buttered potatoes with sour cream, roll, cookie, milkThe CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins. The staff is also looking for additional volunteer drivers. Choose from Monday through Friday delivery days.Make it part of a new year’s resolution to stay healthy and fit by becoming a member of CSC. For more information call 252-482-2242. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEdenton mourns Fauchald, Bergevin after fatal plane crashHarbor Town officials purchase dinner boatHistoric Boy Scout cabin to moveHotel Hinton sparks local concernsKe'Rylie Swain is Chowan's first baby of 2023Hayes sale is finalizedTwo Edenton men killed in Virginia plane crashEric John BergevinTea Party has busy, festive monthAlligator River Bridge replacement project gets federal green light Images