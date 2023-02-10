Senior Center menu announced Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and the CSC staff encourage local seniors to enjoy all of the programsThe senior center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.Monday, Feb. 13Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Baked Cinnamon Apples, Cake, MilkTuesday, Feb. 14Pork Roast with Gravy, Stew Tomatoes, Fruit, White Rice, Wheat Bread, Brownie, MilkWednesday, Feb. 15Meatloaf, Green Beans, Pineapple Chunks, Mac & Cheese, Roll, MilkThursday, Feb. 16Tuna Salad, Three Bean Salad, Orange Juice, Pasta Salad, Crackers, JELLO, MilkFriday, Feb. 17Baked Turkey Breast, Carrots, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Brown Rice, Gravy, Pudding, MilkThe CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.Seniors members (55 and older) enjoy the CSC gym, many fitness classes, senior related guest speakers and trips.For more information call 252-482-2242 or stop in for a tour, 204 East Church Street, Edenton. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Agriculture Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEPD seeks information in series of shootings, one fatalProtestors install anti-monument billboardHistoric Boy Scout cabin to moveLake Mattamuskeet a hidden gem for birdwatchersHack High announces mayoral runHarbor Town officials purchase dinner boatChowan Herald moves to SaturdaysCommunity rallies around Scout CabinNSDAR holds Black History Month programHarbor Towns will have catering opportunities ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.