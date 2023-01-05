Senior center offers lunch program Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and all local seniors are urged to enjoy all of the programs.The Chowan Senior Center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.Friday, Jan. 6Baked pork chop, collards, fruit crisp, scalloped potatoes, rolls, milkMonday, Jan. 9Cheeseburger, baked beans, baked cinnamon apples, cake milkTuesday, Jan. 10Ham sub with cheese, garden salad, pineapple juice, spice cake, milkWednesday, Jan. 11Meatloaf, green beans, pineapple chunks, mac and cheese, roll, milkThursday, Jan. 12Chicken salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad, crackers, cake, orange juice, milkFriday, Jan. 13Baked turkey breast, carrots, cranberry sauce, stuffing, brown rice, gravy, pudding, milkThe Chowan Senior Center also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins. CSC is also looking for additional volunteer drivers. Choose from Monday through Friday delivery days.Make it part of your senior new year’s resolution to stay healthy and fit by becoming a member of CSC. For more information call 252-482-2242 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFerry system could begin by springStriped bass size limits change Jan. 1King reflects on experiences at FBINAMebane honored for second consecutive yearBridge named after distinguished Lindsay WarrenDavenport Place was a real farmhouseCastellani succumbs at 80Christmas donation made to school in CrossnoreNew program begins at Tyrrell County Library...2022 Year in Review: April through June ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.