Senior Center offers menu Nov 24, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and we encourage local seniors to enjoy all of our programs. The Senior Center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.Friday, Nov. 25ClosedMonday, Nov. 28Salisbury Steak with gravy, peas and carrots, pineapple, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, apple crisp, milkTuesday, Nov. 29Chicken Salad, three bean salad, fresh orange, macaroni salad, crackers, Jello, milkWednesday, Nov. 30Baked ham, cabbage, pears, sweet potato with marshmallows, roll, milkThursday, Dec. 1Turkey sandwich with cheese, garden salad fruit cup, wheat bread, cake and milkFriday, Dec. 2Over fried chicken, pears, garden pea, butter potatoes with sour cream, wheat roll, cookie, milkThe CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.For more information call 252-482-2242 Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHarding, Ringeisen win big at State FairChowan Co. awaiting DEQ decision on wind farmGoodwin unseats longtime Clerk of CourtTown hears sites for monument; County declines offerMildred White celebrates 106th birthdayECPS awarded new busesBob Hopkins honored by Edenton Tea PartyJackson Dairy Project moving forwardState to consider new Highway Historical Marker in Chowan Co.Five paragraphs... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.