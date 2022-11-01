Chowan seniors have a multitude of exercise class options available to keep fit and healthy this fall. Chowan Senior Center (CSC) membership is free for Chowan County residents 55 and older.”

“Our gym is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at no charge to our senior members,” said Director Sandra Taylor. “Classes focus on healthy movement for our arthritis members and more active classes such as Tai Chi, Zumba and swimming for the more active seniors.”

Classes cost $1 to $3 each. Seniors must be enrolled as a member to attend. Membership is free. Stop in during the week to register.

Mondays:

Fitness Gym: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yoga: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Walking Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Line Dance: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Line Dance: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesdays:

Fitness Gym: 8 am to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Fall Prevention: 10 a.m. to 11: a.m.

Arthritis Class: 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30p.m.

Wednesdays:

Fitness Gym: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lt. Weights: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Walking Club: 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Swim: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursdays:

Fitness Gym: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Fall Prevention: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Arthritis Class: 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fridays:

Fitness Gym: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yoga: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Walking Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Line Dance: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Chowan Senior Center participates in Silver Sneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active programs. Please contact the center for more information.

The Chowan Senior Center benefits financially as a Silver Sneaker partner, from membership in these programs, which assists the center with meeting their financial operational costs.

CSC is located at 204 Church St. in Edenton.

For more information on CSC membership, contact Sandra Taylor at 252-482-2242 or Sandra.Taylor@chowan.nc.gov