Edenton-Chowan Schools recently announces that White Oak Principal Sheila Evans has accepted an administrative position within the district.
Pending the hiring of a new principal for the elementary School, Evans is set to start as chief academic officer on Nov. 30.
“Sharing her expertise and leadership across each school is a wonderful opportunity to impact every single child,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Ms. Evans has done an outstanding job caring for each cubbie and helping them grow into their best selves. The White Oak School family is extremely grateful for her service. ECPS and Ms. Evans remain committed to making sure White Oak is always the happiest place in Chowan County!”
Evans was the 2019-2020 Regional Principal of the Year after being named Edenton-Chowan Schools Principal of the Year, an honor that the administrators of the Edenton-Chowan Schools system have awarded to Evans four times during her career. She was previously selected by her peers to serve as the Principal of the Year in 2005, 2011 and 2013. She was selected as Chowan Middle School’s Teacher of the Year in 1994.
During her career, Evans has served as a middle school teacher, middle school assistant principal, director of curriculum and instruction, elementary school principal, and high school principal before serving as White Oak Elementary principal.