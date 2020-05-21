We have good news! We are going to be able to start offering curbside pick-up of library books and DVDs on Thursday, May 21. It’s a start. And right now, a start is a good first step. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, Perquimans County Library, Tyrrell County Library and Washington County Library in the Pettigrew Regional System will begin the process of gradually resuming our services in a safe and cautious manner starting Tuesday, May 19th. This first part of our reopening will allow for patrons to return books to the library and, on Thursday, May 21st, receive items through curb-side pick-up.
Patrons can start placing their requests on Tuesday, May 19th and each request will be attended to on a first-come-first-serve basis. Patrons will have a limit of five items per person and they can place their order via phone, email, Facebook instant messenger, or through our online catalog. Pick-up hours will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Patrons must call the library before they arrive to notify us that they will be picking up, to verify their information, and to let us know what vehicle they will be arriving in. Once the patron has arrived in front of the building or the parking lot, the patron must stay in their vehicle and wait for one of the library staff to approach their vehicle to assist them. If one of our staff does not come out immediately, place a phone call to notify us that you are there. We miss our patrons and are excited to start serving our patrons face-to-face once again!
We also will be able to print for folks if they email us a print job. We will be posting more information on email printing on our Facebook page. We are holding an “all hands on deck meeting” before Tuesday the 19th and we are brainstorming ways to serve the public well. Our main goal is to keep our staff and patrons healthy. We also will be working on virtual library programming. I really tried to do a full presentation of Macbeth, but it turns out I cannot read out loud.
Again – I just ask that you bear with us as we work through all the steps that this is going to take. We are winging it just like every other business and service at this time.