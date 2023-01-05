Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will soon become a regional hub for genealogy research, thanks to a recent large acquisition.
That acquisition came from the Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina (FRSNNC), a 501c3 based in Elizabeth City which permanently closed to its members on Nov. 15 of last year, after 30 years in operation. The society had covered Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties since 1992.
The silver lining of the society’s shuttering is that the collection of the FRSNNC has been transferred to Edenton’s library and is in the process of being cataloged and organized on the second floor.
Librarian Jared Jacavone said he hopes the library will become a regional destination for all those seeking to research more about their genealogical ties in the area.
“The Society donated their records to the Friends of the Library, who in turn are donating it directly to the library,” Jacavone explained. “Most of the records are going into our reference section.”
Jacavone gave credit to Edenton resident Cynthia Herlong, who helped the library gain the FRSNNC’s collection.
“She put in the tip to help us get it all going,” Jacavone said.
The records being processed upstairs vary wildly, ranging from deeds and wills to family histories, marriage records, legal records and African American history books – the latter of which will be the first to get processed.
Even funeral records from Twiford Funeral Homes as well as old military records can be found in the extensive collection.
Some of the records hail from areas outside of northeast North Carolina as well, such as Charlotte, New Bern, Wilson County, Caldwell County and even colonial land records in Tennessee from N.C. based landowners, dating back decades if not centuries.
Records coming from Virginia, particularly the Tidewater area, are still in limbo with the FRSNNC, as of mid-December.
Jacavone said that the society – which was last headed by Sharon Rea Gable – had published books in the past and accumulated at least 30 years of work, almost all of which will be moved to Shepard-Pruden.
“There were at least 50 moving boxes,” Jacavone said. “We’re trying to figure out now what can circulate freely and what has to stay here.”
Anyone from out of the area wishing to perform research on northeast North Carolina can do so freely, but to view most of the records, they would have to come to Edenton to do so. Jacavone did note, however, that staff would do their best to accommodate out-of-area research requests.
“We will try to assist people working at a distance for their genealogical research,” Jacavone assured.
Some of the FRSNCC’s remaining funds will be given to the Penelope Barker House (Edenton Historical Commission) and half of the funds to the Friends of the Library. Many of the books that the FRSNNC sold were packed up and gifted to the EHC, who will take over sales of the N.C. books, which the society owns. The books may be found at the Barker House in due time.
Other books in the society’s library collection could be found at Shepard-Pruden in the future.
The upstairs at Shepard-Pruden could look a lot different by spring, when Jacavone hopes to have much of the collection in place. New shelving, a reference desk and a wealth of new records could fill much of the second floor.
“The Friends [of the Library] will handle the genealogical stuff and the new shelving upstairs for a reference desk,” Jacavone said. “There is also a possibility that we acquire an archival scanner in the future for yearbooks and newspapers, to add to this collection.”
Some of the first records and books from the FRSNNC collection could be available as soon as February, Jacavone said.
Step upstairs and you will see the fruit of the labor. Library staff and volunteers have been busy sorting and sifting away through decades of work from an organization that did so much in the way of regional historical research.
“Right now it’s all just boxes, but they are boxes of possibility,” Jacavone said.