Inside the boxes are records from the now disbanded Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will soon become a regional hub for genealogy research, thanks to a recent large acquisition.

That acquisition came from the Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina (FRSNNC), a 501c3 based in Elizabeth City which permanently closed to its members on Nov. 15 of last year, after 30 years in operation. The society had covered Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties since 1992.

