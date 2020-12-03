For the month of November, you may have seen some Chowan County sheriffs deputies sporting an unusual amount of facial hair.
In an effort to participate in the Movember movement, Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight allowed deputies to grow beards and or mustaches as long as they kept it professional. There was a catch though. If the deputy wanted to grow a beard, they would have to donate money to a local charity. Those that could not or chose not to participate could still donate to the charity.
In the end, the Sheriff’s Office collected $500. This money was donated to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry so that local families, our friends and neighbors, could have a Thanksgiving dinner.
“Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry services residents of Chowan County, NC by providing healthy food to help families and children. They also support the Book Bag Buddies Program by coordinating food donations and distribution.”
On November 24, Sheriff Basnight, Chief Deputy John McArthur, and Lieutenant Justin Saez presented the donation to Amanda Howell at the Food Pantry. Basnight stated the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is proud to play a small part in keeping food on the tables of families in need during this pandemic and during this holiday season.