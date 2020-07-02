At a ceremony on June 9, two John A. Holmes High School students signed contracts for employment with Albemarle Boats in front of their family, school administrators and members of Albemarle Boats’ staff. The 2020 graduates of John A. Holmes High School, Damarrian Jackson and Adam Pippins, participated in the Boat Building technical career pathway that is operated in partnership with College of The Albemarle (COA).
Burch Perry, General Manager of Albemarle Boats, welcomed guests to the facility and expressed his appreciation for the pathway and the relationship between Albemarle Boats, COA, John A. Holmes High School and the Northeastern Workforce Development Board in creating opportunities for students in the county.
For information about Career and College Pathways offered through COA and area high schools, visit www.albemarle.edu/ccp.