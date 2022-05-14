Attorney Lars P. Simonsen has been named a 2022 Leader in the Law by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
This diverse group of 26 Attorneys and Judges from across the state “who have gone above and beyond in their profession and in their community,” said NC Lawyers Weekly Editor-In-Chief, David Donavan. He continued, “Leaders in the Law represent the most influential individuals within our state’s legal community.”
“I have been able to tailor a lot of my practice to what interests me,” said Simonsen. “I have always been interested in science, and many of my cases involve technical issues of chemistry, geology, hydrogeology and biology. It is an honor to be entrusted by clients, and it is an honor to be recognized as a Leader in the Law for North Carolina.”
Simonsen is a partner at Simonsen Law Firm, PC in Edenton, along with his son, Attorney Micah R. Simonsen, who has been named a “Rising Star” by both Lawyer’s Weekly and Super Lawyers.
Lars Simonsen earned his Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from the University of North Carolina.
With a general practice and an Environmental Law niche, he has built a clientele of individuals, business leaders, oil companies, petroleum transports, convenience marketers, large farms, solar farms, hemp farms and others.
Simonesen has taught seminars to attorneys on the basics of Environmental Law, and co-authored the North Carolina Environmental Law Desk Manual published by the N.C. Bar Association Foundation in 2015.
Additionally, he serves as Staff Attorney for the North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association (NCPCM) that embodies 200 marketer / convenience store members representing approximately 50,000 employees and more than 3,000 retail outlets around the state.