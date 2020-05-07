Name of business: Old Colony Smokehouse
Where located: 802 W. Queen St., Edenton
Hours of operation: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, or until the food runs out
Contact information: Phone, 252-482-4800; website, oldcolonysmokehouse.com; Facebook, facebook.com/oldcolonysmokehouse/
Price: Depends on what you get. Some deals range from $6 for a 10-12 oz. New York Strip Steak to $25 for meals for two people.
Menu: Barbecue, sides, desserts. The menu varies daily depending on what is prepared. OCS touts itself as “A Southern Culinary Revival” and does this by offering fresh ingredients and new takes on traditional Southern food. Facebook is the best place to see what is being offered. The restaurant also has ready-to-make meals, which are pre-prepared, all you have to do is heat them up at home. After the stay-at-home order was put into place, OCS started offering grocery staples, such as milk, hoop cheese, and fresh meat.