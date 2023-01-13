A new nonprofit established in Edenton at the end of 2022 aims to bring a much needed service to the area – peer support and community resources for those afflicted with addiction and mental illness.
Snapback NC, founded by Courtney Butler and the Rev. Mitchell Wynn, has set up shop along North Broad Street near the high school and is already welcoming folks through the door to begin figuring out the needs of the community.
The organization was brought to life by collaborating Butler’s vision of peer-based recovery support and Wynn’s vision of mental health services in the area.
“This was kind of something that had pounded on my head for a while,” Butler said. “When I first reached out to Mitchell – who works in the mental health field and is a local pastor – we kind of just got going together, grabbed Carolyn Bassett who I knew from another support group, and it just kind of grew from there.”
Snapback aims to be a Medicaid service currently, meaning that peer support services cover it, private insurers do not. Folks can pay out of pocket as well, but Butler said that many cannot afford to do so, given tight wallets and economic hardships locally.
Coverage for peer support through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs could also come to fruition after a vote on it later this summer.
Peer support services, or PSS, are an evidenced-based mental health model of care that provides community-based recovery services directly to a Medicaid-eligible adult individual diagnosed with a mental health or substance use disorder.
PSS provides structured, scheduled services that promote recovery, self-determination, self-advocacy, engagement in self-care and wellness and enhancement of community living skills of the individual.
PSS services are directly provided by Certified Peer Support Specialists (CPSS) who have self-identified as a person(s) in recovery from a mental health or substance use disorder. PSS at Snapback exists as a community based program, which means people don’t come into the office for an appointment, they can be met wherever they are for support, whether that be at home, at their own office, on a lunch break, places like that.
Both Butler and Bassett – the organization’s secretary and director of family advocacy – say they are peer support certified through the state of North Carolina.
Butler said that she herself is a recovering addict and will be eight years clean this March, a remarkable milestone.
“This is not us telling you how to work and do things, you’re on your own recovery journey, so this is us empowering you to get back into school, finding job security, balancing your checkbook, things like that,” Butler said. “We help people get their life back on track, to ‘snap back.’”
Snapback aims to give people a lot of independence in making their own choices, but will always be there to support them through their own troubles and hardships, often brought on by substance abuse, alcoholism or mental illness.
Within the next three months, the group plans to add even more services to their repertoire and also will be expanding to a more permanent office outside of town.
Wynn said that the service Snapback offers is crucial for the area, as not many services like it exist.
“We want to broaden our services not just to the town but out to the county as well,” Wynn said. “This is very much a need [in the area], yes.”
Butler added that programs like AA meetings did not work for her and do not work for everybody, so being able to offer a support group for struggling individuals who want to come in and get a cup of coffee and just listen to others is really important to their mission.
“There’s a huge need and we’re just putting all of this out there for people,” Butler explained. “We won’t turn you away because you cannot pay the moment you walk in, we will still accept everyone.”
Some statistics to put in perspective the need for peer support and help with addiction:
- In North Carolina, statistics of overdoses resulting in death climbed 40 percent from 2019 to 2020 (averaging nine deaths per day in our state), which was before the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated public health issues.
- A study provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states that around 14 percent of behavioral health treatment facilities in the U.S. are in rural communities and less than half of these rural centers specialize in addiction treatment.
- 23.5 million in the U.S. aged 18 and up are in recovery.
- 11.2 percent of those struggling in the U.S. with substance abuse and alcoholism have accessed treatment or support.
- 59.3 million people (21.4 percent) in the US aged 12 and older have used illicit drugs within the last year.
The only other local peer support service that Snapback staff said they are aware of is The Port in Elizabeth City, which has a current eight to nine month waiting list to be seen, they said.
“Peer support services are being expanded into jails, prisons, hospitals, rehab, sober living transitional homes, these places are using them as part of their care coordination teams,” Butler said. “We have been in meetings with some other figureheads in the area as well as some businesses that are looking to kind of help with their own recovery programs, similar to a second-chance program within their agency and their employment.”
Butler said that local leaders, especially at the town level, have been gracious and helpful in getting everything started, giving special shoutouts to Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Creed and Town Councilman Craig Miller.
Snapback staff also say they also hope to form community partnerships with local businesses and organizations to assist with some costs of those who cannot afford the care and treatment they need. Butler gave the example of a business sponsoring a certain individual to receive peer support or other forms of treatment.
Current staff and board members at Snapback include the following:
- Courtney L. Butler - CEO, Co-President, Training Director;
- Mitchell G. Wynn - COO, Co-President, Chairman of the Board;
- Thomas Schoolfield - CFO, Treasurer;
- Carolyn Bassett - Secretary, Executive Director of Family Advocacy;
- DiAnna Jordan - Executive Director of Marketing, Peer Consultant;
- Kristy LaLonde - Executive Director of Community Outreach; and
- Cornell Gibson - Executive Director of Business Operations, Programs Director.
Anyone wishing to learn more about Snapback, their mission, how to donate or the services they aim to provide the community, find them on Facebook at Snapback NC or contact the office at info@snapbacknc.org. The office is located at 703 North Broad Street in Edenton and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A ribbon cutting for Snapback will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the main office. The public is encouraged to attend.