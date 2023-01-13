Snapback 1

Snapback NC board members during the Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade last month. 

 Contributed Photo

A new nonprofit established in Edenton at the end of 2022 aims to bring a much needed service to the area – peer support and community resources for those afflicted with addiction and mental illness.

Snapback NC, founded by Courtney Butler and the Rev. Mitchell Wynn, has set up shop along North Broad Street near the high school and is already welcoming folks through the door to begin figuring out the needs of the community.

