Makes 24 large cookies
INGREDIENTS
1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 cup light brown sugar
2 eggs, room temperature
2½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
1 ½ tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup cinnamon sugar mixture
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment and set aside.
2. Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl, whisk together, and set aside
3. In a stand mixer cream together the butter and sugars. Beat in eggs, corn syrup, and vanilla. Add flour mixture one cup at a time, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until well combined.
3. Roll dough into golf-ball size balls with your hands. Roll each dough ball in cinnamon sugar mixture and place about 2-inches apart on prepared baking sheet.
4. Bake 12 minutes, rotating pan once, until barely showing color, puffed, and beginning to crack on top. Cool on pan for 5 minutes and then transfer to a rack. Sprinkle top of each cookie with cinnamon sugar while warm.