Makes 24 large cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

2½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 ½ tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cinnamon sugar mixture

PREPARATION

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment and set aside.

2. Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl, whisk together, and set aside

3. In a stand mixer cream together the butter and sugars. Beat in eggs, corn syrup, and vanilla. Add flour mixture one cup at a time, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until well combined.

3. Roll dough into golf-ball size balls with your hands. Roll each dough ball in cinnamon sugar mixture and place about 2-inches apart on prepared baking sheet.

4. Bake 12 minutes, rotating pan once, until barely showing color, puffed, and beginning to crack on top. Cool on pan for 5 minutes and then transfer to a rack. Sprinkle top of each cookie with cinnamon sugar while warm.