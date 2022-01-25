Snow has once again returned to Edenton.
When the sun rose on Jan. 22, folks in Chowan County awoke to pristine fields of white flurries, blanketing as far as the eye could see.
Sledding ensued, snowball fights erupted, snowmen rose and fell and roads were plowed away of their slushy debris.
Much of the area had shut down the day prior as a result of the storm, which moved through overnight from Friday into Saturday.
On Friday, Edenton-Chowan Public Schools operated on a virtual learning day, the town of Edenton and Chowan County offices closed their doors and restaurants decided not to risk the weather.
The product of a wintry combination of climatological features, the snowstorm formed from a potent low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico, which rose north along a boundary front. The storm met an Arctic air mass in the Carolinas and swiped the region before pushing offshore.
While snow fell throughout the Albemarle, an ice storm broke out along the southern coast of North and South Carolina, leaving cars to play pinball on bridges and causing roads to be coated in sheets of ice.
A little closer to home, a range of four to six inches of the white stuff fell across Chowan County, with snowdrifts and plow piles rising far higher.
The snow may have been disruptive to some just looking to head to work, but to others, it was a joyous occasion. On Saturday morning, the slopes of the overpass at the U.S. 17 and North Broad Street interchange became a sledding zone, with children whizzing down the decline into the snowbanks below.
While the overpass was a far cry from the slopes of Snowshoe Resort or the heart of Appalachia, local residents made do just fine.
In downtown Edenton come Saturday afternoon, it was mostly quiet.
A few passersby took in the sights of the frigid day, while patrons popped in and out of Governors Pub and Edenton Bay Trading Company for a cold drink and good company.
At Edenton Bay, owner Malcolm King said that their weekly vinyl night was proceeding “as usual” and he thanked the crews from the Town of Edenton for tending to the streets and sidewalks so early in the morning.
Lower than average temperatures are forecasted to persist into the final days of January as a stubborn pattern in the jet stream continues to drag Arctic air southward.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.