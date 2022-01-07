District Social Worker for the Blind Eddie Everett hosted the annual Christmas Party for the Blind & VIPs (visually impaired) at the Weeksville Lions Club on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Everett transferred from the Charlotte area to the Pasquotank District to replace Summer Sink, who transferred to the Dare County District. There are four Districts in Northeast NC and each year the event is rotated around the four Districts.
The annual VIPs Christmas Party will be hosted in the Dare District in December 2022, the Washington/Williamston District in December 2023 and the Chowan District in December 2024. Each December the Annual District VIPs Christmas Party starts the Christmas season for the VIPs.
Since Everett is new to this District, PDG Lou Creel of the Elizabeth City/River City Lions Club and friends offered to assist with the VIPs Christmas Party. The Weeksville Lions Club offered their clubhouse for the VIPs Christmas Party.
PDG Creel, his Lion members and friends did a wonderful job, especially with the food. The VIPs were served a plate of grilled pork loin (cooked at the back door), dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and a fruit cup.
VIPs and their caregivers, Lions and friends from the Elizabeth City/River City Lions Club, three Lions from the Rocky Hock Lions Club (Lions Frances Jordan, Ian Fultz and Cheryl Messinger), PDG Ron Beltran (Cabinet Treasurer), PDG Barbara Beltran (District Secretary), 5 District Social Workers for the Blind and other special guests totaled 105.
Santa stopped by to visit with the VIPs and to give each one a gift before lunch.
After lunch, special recognition and gifts were given to Betz Blowe (formally the Social Worker for the Blind in the Chowan County District) who retired Oct. 31, 2021. Betz Blowe completed 45 years of service.
Everett thanked the Weeksville Lions Club for allowing the annual VIPs Christmas Party to be held at their clubhouse, the Elizabeth City/River City Lions Club and their friends for all of their work in cooking and setting everything up and the three Lions from the Rocky Hock Lions Club who came to help. He had a bag of goodies for everyone to take home with them.
PDG Creel had prepared extra food, but it was not needed. Attendance was lower than usual for this event because of the Virus and 20 VIPs were given an extra plate of food to take home with them. This was a special treat for them.